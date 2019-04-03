Govt prepared for 5G risks - Di Maio to COPASIR

Rome, April 3 - The government is prepared for security risks linked to 5G, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio told the parliamentary intelligence oversight body COPASIR on Wednesday. "The government has crafted a strategy to face the risks linked to the development of 5G networks, which have not been underestimated," he said. Di Maio's industry ministry has set up a centre of national verification and certification tasked with verifying the conditions of security of systems destined for strategic infrastructure, and golden power has also been made more robust to meet US concerns on Chinese firms, he said. The US has voiced 5G concerns regarding Italy's joining the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) but the government has stressed that 5G will be excluded from its part in China's vast infrastructure project.