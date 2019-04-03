Pope to meet South Sudan leaders in Vatican

M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno
Vatican City
03 Aprile 2019
Vatican City, April 3 - Pope Francis will meet the South Sudan president and the leader of the opposition in the Vatican on April 9 to promote the implementation of a peace accord, a website close to the Holy See said Tuesday. The Il Sismografo website said South Sudan President Salva Kiir, and opposition leader Riek Machar would meet in the Vatican at the invitation of the pope. Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Wednesday "I can state that a spiritual retreat is planned in the Vatican for the South Sudan leaders next week". Many attempts at ceasefires and peace deals have failed in South Sudan. But a 2018 peace agreement, signed five years after the 2013 conflict began, has inspired hope for a lasting peace treaty.
