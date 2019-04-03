Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2019 | 16:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

 
Rome
Govt prepared for 5G risks - Di Maio to COPASIR

Govt prepared for 5G risks - Di Maio to COPASIR

 
Rome
Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no

Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no

 
Vatican City
Pope to meet South Sudan leaders in Vatican

Pope to meet South Sudan leaders in Vatican

 
Rome
M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

 
Genoa
Another baby dies after home circumcision

Another baby dies after home circumcision

 
Rome
No minister is a liar, Lezzi tells Juncker

No minister is a liar, Lezzi tells Juncker

 
Rome
Racial-hatred probe opened over protests against Roma

Racial-hatred probe opened over protests against Roma

 
Rome
Rail network co raided in Casalesi contract probe

Rail network co raided in Casalesi contract probe

 
Catanzaro
'Hope justice is done' says Riace mayor

'Hope justice is done' says Riace mayor

 
Milan
2 die in work accident

2 die in work accident

 

Il Biancorosso

MARINA MILITARE
I cento anni del "San Marco"e la concessione del leone alato

I cento anni del "San Marco"
e la concessione del leone alato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLo scudo crociato
La Balena Bianca della discordia: nuova contesa per il simbolo Dc

La Balena Bianca della discordia: nuova contesa per il simbolo Dc

 
LecceAcquarica del Capo
Dj suicida, pm dispone riesumazione e autopsia: dubbi sulla morte

Dj suicida, pm dispone riesumazione e autopsia: dubbi sulla morte

 
HomeIl piano
Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

 
HomeSan Nicandro Garganico
Rapina al blindato, sparatoria vicino alle Poste nel Foggiano

Rapina al blindato, sparatoria vicino alle Poste nel Foggiano

 
TarantoDai Cc
Manduria, perseguita la sua ex moglie: arrestato 46enne

Manduria, perseguita la sua ex moglie: arrestato 46enne

 
PotenzaDelitto a Lauria
Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

 
MateraIn via Sturzo
Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

 
GdM.TVAl Porto
Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

 
Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'addio alle 2 vittime

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Molfetta, pescivendolo ambulante abbandona rifiuti: denunciato

Molfetta, pescivendolo ambulante abbandona rifiuti: denunciato

Foggia, romeno violenta minore disabile: arrestato in stazione

Foggia, romeno violenta minore disabile: arrestato in stazione

Rome

M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

Econ min, advisor reject quit calls

M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

Rome, April 3 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) are still pressing Economy Minister Giovanni Tria to issue a decree compensating bilked bank savers and to get rid of an advisor who has been accused of being too cool towards the M5S-League government. Claudia Bugno on Tuesday pulled out of a proposed job at STM Microelectronics because of the row but stayed on as an economy ministry advisor. The M5S on Wednesday reiterated their demand that Bugno should quit. Tria counter-attacked in Corriere della Sera newspaper saying "only trash has been launched against me" and rejected all notion of his quitting as well. "That talk is nonsense," he said. "If I quit we'd have to see what the reaction of the markets would be". The centre-right and centre-left oppositions defended the ministers and said he was being subjected to "intimidation".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati