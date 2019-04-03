M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

Rome, April 3 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) are still pressing Economy Minister Giovanni Tria to issue a decree compensating bilked bank savers and to get rid of an advisor who has been accused of being too cool towards the M5S-League government. Claudia Bugno on Tuesday pulled out of a proposed job at STM Microelectronics because of the row but stayed on as an economy ministry advisor. The M5S on Wednesday reiterated their demand that Bugno should quit. Tria counter-attacked in Corriere della Sera newspaper saying "only trash has been launched against me" and rejected all notion of his quitting as well. "That talk is nonsense," he said. "If I quit we'd have to see what the reaction of the markets would be". The centre-right and centre-left oppositions defended the ministers and said he was being subjected to "intimidation".