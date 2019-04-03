Rail network co raided in Casalesi contract probe

Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2019 | 16:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Turin anarchist moves recall 1970s - police chief

Turin anarchist moves recall 1970s - police chief

 
Police in Rio de Janeiro and S
Facial-recognition systems on the rise in Brazil

Facial-recognition systems on the rise in Brazil

 
Rome
M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

 
Rome
M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

 
Rome
Govt prepared for 5G risks - Di Maio to COPASIR

Govt prepared for 5G risks - Di Maio to COPASIR

 
Rome
Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no

Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no

 
Vatican City
Pope to meet South Sudan leaders in Vatican

Pope to meet South Sudan leaders in Vatican

 
Rome
M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

 
Genoa
Another baby dies after home circumcision

Another baby dies after home circumcision

 
Rome
No minister is a liar, Lezzi tells Juncker

No minister is a liar, Lezzi tells Juncker

 
Rome
Racial-hatred probe opened over protests against Roma

Racial-hatred probe opened over protests against Roma

 

Il Biancorosso

MARINA MILITARE
I cento anni del "San Marco"e la concessione del leone alato

I cento anni del "San Marco"
e la concessione del leone alato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLo scudo crociato
La Balena Bianca della discordia: nuova contesa per il simbolo Dc

La Balena Bianca della discordia: nuova contesa per il simbolo Dc

 
LecceAcquarica del Capo
Dj suicida, pm dispone riesumazione e autopsia: dubbi sulla morte

Dj suicida, pm dispone riesumazione e autopsia: dubbi sulla morte

 
HomeIl piano
Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

 
HomeSan Nicandro Garganico
Rapina al blindato, sparatoria vicino alle Poste nel Foggiano

Rapina al blindato, sparatoria vicino alle Poste nel Foggiano

 
TarantoDai Cc
Manduria, perseguita la sua ex moglie: arrestato 46enne

Manduria, perseguita la sua ex moglie: arrestato 46enne

 
PotenzaDelitto a Lauria
Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

 
MateraIn via Sturzo
Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

 
GdM.TVAl Porto
Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

 
Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'addio alle 2 vittime

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Molfetta, pescivendolo ambulante abbandona rifiuti: denunciato

Molfetta, pescivendolo ambulante abbandona rifiuti: denunciato

Foggia, romeno violenta minore disabile: arrestato in stazione

Foggia, romeno violenta minore disabile: arrestato in stazione

Rome

Rail network co raided in Casalesi contract probe

Dozen probed for graft, bid rigging

Rail network co raided in Casalesi contract probe

Rome, April 3 - The Rome and Naples offices of rail network company RFI and some of its managers were raided Wednesday in a probe into alleged tenders rigged in favour of the notorious Casalesi crime family of the Campanian Camorra mafia, sources said. About a dozen people are under investigation for alleged corruption and tender rigging, police said. Contracts were allegedly awarded to firms linked to entrepreneurs close to the Casalesis, police said. The Casalesi clan is the Camorra group whose death threats have forced anti-mafia Gomorra writer Roberto Saviano into round-the-clock police protection.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati