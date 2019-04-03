Rail network co raided in Casalesi contract probe

Rome, April 3 - The Rome and Naples offices of rail network company RFI and some of its managers were raided Wednesday in a probe into alleged tenders rigged in favour of the notorious Casalesi crime family of the Campanian Camorra mafia, sources said. About a dozen people are under investigation for alleged corruption and tender rigging, police said. Contracts were allegedly awarded to firms linked to entrepreneurs close to the Casalesis, police said. The Casalesi clan is the Camorra group whose death threats have forced anti-mafia Gomorra writer Roberto Saviano into round-the-clock police protection.