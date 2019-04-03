Pope to wash feet at Velletri jail on Maundy Thursday

Vatican City, April 3 - Pope Francis will wash the feet of 12 inmates at Velletri jail south of Rome in the traditional Maundy Thursday ceremony recalling Jesus's washing his apostles' feet, the Vatican said Wednesday. The ceremony will take place at 16:30 on Thursday April 18, three days before Easter. In the past, at the In Coena Domini (At The Lord's Supper) ceremony, Francis has washed the feet of migrants and women, as well as other jail inmates. The pope will also meet with all the Velletri inmates, prison staff and members of the penitentiary police, the Vatican said.