2 die in work accident

Milan
03 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 3 - Two workers died at a building site near Milan on Wednesday, crushed by a falling wall they were building to separate rail tracks from the surrounding farmland. The collapse was caused by a mistaken crane manoeuvre, sources said. Rushed to the nearest ER department, they died soon afterwards. A manslaughter probe has been opened into the accident, which happened at Pieve Emanuele.
