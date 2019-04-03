God wants Catholic, Muslim fraternity - pope

Vatican City, April 3 - Pope Francis said God wants inter-faith solidarity as he spoke about his trip to Morocco last weekend during his weekly general audience on Wednesday. "With Muslims, we are descendants of the same Father, Abraham: why does God permit there to be so many religions?" the pope said. "God wanted to permit this: the theologians of the Scholastica made reference to the volutas permissive of God. "He wanted to allow this situation: there are many religions; some are born of culture, but they always look to heaven, they look to God. "But what God wants is fraternity between us and in a special way - here is the reason for this trip - with our brothers, sons of Abraham like us, the Muslims. "We must not be afraid of difference: God allowed this. "We must be afraid if we do not work in fraternity, to walk together in life".