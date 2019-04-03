Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2019 | 14:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Class-action law gets final approval

Class-action law gets final approval

 
Rome
Italy's deficit for 2018 was 2.1% - ISTAT

Italy's deficit for 2018 was 2.1% - ISTAT

 
Rome
Household purchasing power down 0.5% in fourth quarter

Household purchasing power down 0.5% in fourth quarter

 
Genoa
Another baby dies after home circumcision

Another baby dies after home circumcision

 
Turin
Right-wing extremists arrested for attempted homicide

Right-wing extremists arrested for attempted homicide

 
Rome
Racial-hatred probe opened over protests against Roma

Racial-hatred probe opened over protests against Roma

 
Rome
Soccer: Kean stands by reaction to racist abuse

Soccer: Kean stands by reaction to racist abuse

 
Doha
Economic forecasts won't change our plans - Conte

Economic forecasts won't change our plans - Conte

 
Rome
Italians cosmopolitan but 42% think races exist - IPSOS

Italians cosmopolitan but 42% think races exist - IPSOS

 
Rome
F1: Mick Schumacher 2nd fastest in first Ferrari test

F1: Mick Schumacher 2nd fastest in first Ferrari test

 
Rome
Brazil steel pipe production set to grow despite EU tariffs

Brazil steel pipe production set to grow despite EU tariffs

 

Il Biancorosso

MARINA MILITARE
I cento anni del "San Marco"e la concessione del leone alato

I cento anni del "San Marco"
e la concessione del leone alato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatCrisi al Comune
Trani, il sindaco Bottaro punta sulla nuova maggioranza

Trani, il sindaco Bottaro punta sulla nuova maggioranza

 
HomeL'annuncio
Test Medicina, ministro Bussetti a Foggia: aumenteremo i posti

Test Medicina, ministro Bussetti a Foggia: aumenteremo i posti

 
BariImmigrazione clandestina
Bari, arrestati due albanesi al Porto: uno era stato espulso e condannato

Bari, arrestati due albanesi al Porto: uno era stato espulso e condannato

 
LecceDa Guardia costiera
Rischioso e insicuro, fermato ricmorchiatore albanese a Otranto

Rischioso e insicuro, fermato ricmorchiatore albanese a Otranto

 
TarantoDai Cc
Manduria, perseguita la sua ex moglie: arrestato 46enne

Manduria, perseguita la sua ex moglie: arrestato 46enne

 
PotenzaDelitto a Lauria
Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

 
MateraIn via Sturzo
Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

 
GdM.TVAl Porto
Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

 
Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'addio alle 2 vittime

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Comandante nave e maresciallo sposeL'unione civile di Lorella e Rosy

Comandante nave e maresciallo spose
L'unione civile di Lorella e Rosy

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Taranto, fuori pericolo la bimba di 6 anni gettata dal balcone dal padre

Taranto, fuori pericolo la bimba di 6 anni gettata dal balcone dal padre

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Rome

Household purchasing power down 0.5% in fourth quarter

Propensity to save has dropped too says statistics agency

Household purchasing power down 0.5% in fourth quarter

Rome, April 3 - The purchasing power of Italian households dropped by 0.5% in the last quarter of 2018 compared to the previous three months, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said that, despite this, consumer spending continued to rise. As a result, the propensity to save dropped to 7.6% in the fourth quarter, down 0.6 of a percentage point on the previous three months.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati