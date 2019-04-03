Household purchasing power down 0.5% in fourth quarter

Class-action law gets final approval
Rome
03 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 3 - The purchasing power of Italian households dropped by 0.5% in the last quarter of 2018 compared to the previous three months, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said that, despite this, consumer spending continued to rise. As a result, the propensity to save dropped to 7.6% in the fourth quarter, down 0.6 of a percentage point on the previous three months.
