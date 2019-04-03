Right-wing extremists arrested for attempted homicide

God wants Catholic, Muslim fraternity - pope
Turin
03 Aprile 2019
Turin, April 3 - Carabinieri police on Wednesday arrested four young right wing extremists over allegations of attempted homicide, sources said. The four men, aged between 20 and 24, allegedly plotted to poison to death another man, also a rightist. Prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta said the motive was "passion" rather than politics. She said that the victim was targeted as he was in a relationship with the former girlfriend of one of the four suspects.
