Racial-hatred probe opened over protests against Roma

Rome, April 3 - Rome prosecutors are opening an investigation into the violent protests that took place in the Torre Maura district of the capital on Tuesday after a group of around 60 Roma people were transferred to a centre there, sources said on Wednesday. The probe into the crimes of criminal damage and threats with racial hatred an aggravating factor. Around 200 local people, supported by militants of the far-right CasaPound party, took to the streets in the protest, which saw trash cannisters turned over and set alight. The city council said earlier on Wednesday that 60-odd people would be moved to other facilities in the Rome area.