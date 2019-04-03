Economic forecasts won't change our plans - Conte

Doha, April 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that his government will not change its policies in the light of the fact that several important institutions have slashed their growth forecasts for Italy. "(The forecasts) have not altered our planning," Conte told reporters in a hotel in Doha during a visit to Qatar. "We are continuing on our road. We respect others' ideas but, on the other hand, others' ideas are not always compatible". Conte said his cabinet will be called Thursday at 18:00 to approve a decree with measures seeking to boost growth. He also pledged that the government will approve its new economic blueprint, the DEF, by the deadline of April 10.