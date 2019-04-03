Soccer: Kean stands by reaction to racist abuse

Rome, April 3 - Juventus's 19-year-old Italy forward Moise Kean on Wednesday stood by his reaction after being subjected to racist abuse during the Italian champions' 2-0 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Tuesday. "The best way to respond to racism. #notoracism," the striker said in an Instagram post with a photo of him with his arms stretched out in front of Cagliari fans after scoring Juve's second goal.