Second-gen immigrants to march for ius soli in Rome May 9

Rome, April 2 - Second-generation immigrants who are denied the chance to become Italian citizens until they turn 18 will march for a 'ius soli' (law of the soil) reform slashing that age limit in Rome on May 9, organisers said Tuesday. The organisers of the New Italians march said they want Ramy Shehata and Adam El Hamami, two Egyptian boy heroes of a recent bus hijacking near Milan, to be special representatives of the event.