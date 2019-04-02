Italians cosmopolitan but 42% think races exist - IPSOS
Rome, April 2 - Italians are mostly cosmopolitan but 42% of them still think races exist, a new survey by the IPSOS research agency said Tuesday. The study was released on the occasion of an Intercultura conference in Florence.
