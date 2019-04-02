F1: Mick Schumacher 2nd fastest in first Ferrari test

Rome, April 2 - Michael Schumacher's son Mick on Tuesday came second fastest to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in his first test runs in this year's Ferrari Formula One race car, the SF90, 12 years after the last race of his legendary father. Schumi Jr, son of the seven-time world champion and a member of the Ferrari Academy, made his F2 debut at the weekend. Michael Schumacher, who won five of his titles with Ferrari, is still recovering from a head injury sustained in a skiing accident five years ago.