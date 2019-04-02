EC and OECD voice concern, Conte sees growth decree

Rome, April 2 - The European Commission and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development both voiced concern over the Italian economy's slowdown to Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday, who replied saying that a decree stoking growth was on the way. Europe is concerned over Italy's economic "regression", European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Conte at his office in the Italian capital. Rome must make "further efforts" to stoke growth, the EC chief told the Italian premier. In other remarks, Juncker recognised Italy was coping with a heavy migrant burden and said the EU should show greater solidarity. Conte reacted by saying "the economic slowdown was forecast" and that the framework of the DEF economic blueprint "will not change." He said he was counting on approving by the end of the week a growth decree "with measures able to give impetus to growth both effective and potential". On migrants, he said coordination of coast guards was no use unless burden sharing changed. Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said in response to Juncker's concern over an Italian economic "regression" that "if we'd listened to Europe we'd be in our underpants now". He said that "in the last few years European bureaucrats have damaged the Italian economy... "Luckily, on May 26 (at the EP elections) things will change," he said. Conte went on to have an hour-long meeting with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria at the premier's office. Afterwards, Gurria said said the encounter had gone "very well". He said it was "intense, cordial and productive". But on the government's two flagship measures, the quota 100 early retirement scheme and the citizens' wage basic income, Gurria said, the premier "has not changed his mind" despite an OECD call Monday for both to be scrapped. In its country report Monday the OECD said the measures would make Italian finances unsustainable. Gurria added that "we both concur that the Italian economy will slow down. Because the slowdown will be global and European," the latter largely due to Germany. "For Italy GDP (growth) will be around zero. We think a bit less, the premier a bit more, but we concur on the slowdown". Gurria said the analysis in the OECD's country report "is an objective contribution" that the Italian government can "use in the upcoming talks" on the DEF economic blueprint. He said "then the government must take a political decision" based on "reality". The OECD's forecast that the economy will shrink 0.2% this year underestimates the effects of the quota 100 early retirement scheme and the citizenship wage basic income, Conte told Gurria, according to a statement from the premier's office. The OECD forecasts "underestimate the short-term and medium-term effects of the budget and subsequent measures by the government," Conte underscored to Gurria, the office said. "Conte highlighted the positive effects that the citizenship wage and quota 100 will have on consumer spending and the fact that the OECD forecasts did not estimate in an appropriate way the wide-ranging plan of structural reforms already implemented and in the course of being implemented by the government". The OECD said in its latest Economic Survey of Italy on Monday that, after a "modest" recovery, the Italian economy is weakening. "GDP is projected to contract by 0.2% in 2019 and expand by 0.5% in 2020," the report said. "Expansionary fiscal policy and low growth will push the general government budget deficit to 2.5% of GDP in 2019 from 2.1% in 2018. "The 2019 budget rightly aims to help the poor but its growth benefits are likely to be modest, especially in the medium term". The public debt as a share of GDP remains high, at 134%, and is a source of risks, the OECD said. The government had forecast growth of 1% this year and was aiming to keep the deficit-GDP-ratio within 2.04%. But several national and international bodies have revised down their growth forecasts after Italy slipped into recession in the second half of 2018. On Sunday Economic Minister Giovanni Tria said that "the most productive part of the Italian economy, manufacturing for exports, is stationary". The report was critical about the government's flagship measures - the 'citizenship wage' basic income and 'quota 100' pension reform that lowers the retirement age for some people. "The reduction in the retirement age - to 62 years with at least 38 years of contributions - will lower growth in the medium run by reducing work among older people and, if not actuarially fair, will worsen intergenerational inequality and raise the public debt," it said. The new basic income citizenship wage risks "encouraging informal employment and creating poverty traps," it said. "The Italian economy has many strengths. Exports, private consumption, investment flows and a dynamic manufacturing sector have driven growth in recent years while labour market reforms have helped raise the employment rate by three percentage points since 2015," said Gurría as he presented the report in Rome. "But the country continues to face important economic and social challenges. "Tackling them requires a multi-year reform package to achieve stronger, more inclusive and sustainable growth, and revive confidence in the capacity to reform." Gurria said that a U-turn on the government's 'quota 100' pension reform "would make it possible to free up 40 billion euros" from now until 2025. Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio told the OECD not to interfere. "I respect everyone's opinion, but, I'm sorry, I don't accept it when no opportunity is missed to take aim at my country," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said on Facebook. "No meddling, thank you. We know what we are doing!". Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said that "quota 100 will give a secure job to more than 100,000 young Italians and I'm proud of it". The League leader said "that means building the future, this will be real economic and social growth". The budget deficit will be "better" than the 2.5% of GDP forecast by the OECD, Tria said. Tria said the new economic framework would be be outlined in the government's DEF economic blueprint shortly. The OECD wasn't the only body issuing negative economic news on Monday. Italy's unemployment rate rose to 10.7% in February, up 0.1 of a percentage point with respect to the previous month, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency added, however, that the figure was down 1.4 percentage points compared to the same month last year. It said the unemployment rate for under-25s who are actively on the labour market was 32.8% in February, down 0.1 of a point on January. The agency said the number of people in employment dropped by 14,000 with respect to January. It said that this was down to a fall of 33,000 in the number of people employed on permanent contracts, plus a drop of 11,000 temporary workers, while there was an 30,000 increase in the number of self employed. ISTAT said the number of people in work was up 113,000 with respect to February 2018.