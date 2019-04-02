Soccer: Losses shd fuel reaction - Ranieri

Rome, April 2 - Roma's recent losses to SPAL and Napoli should fuel a reaction against Fiorentina in Wednesday's serie A clash at the Olimpico, coach Claudio Ranieri said Tuesday. The 2-1 defeat at SPAL and the 4-1 home defeat to Napoli "will be I hope the petrol that will lead to a reaction," he said on the eve of a clash with a team that recently beat Roma 7-1 in the Italian Cup. The defeats left the Giallorossi seventh in Serie A, three spots below the Champions League qualification berths. Ranieri said he had not heard from chairman James Pallotta, who said the time for excuses was over and the time to "show our balls" had come. But the Roman coach said it was a "particular moment, and confidence is lacking".