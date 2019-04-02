League insisting on chemical castration for rapists

Second-gen immigrants to march for ius soli in Rome May 9
Rome
02 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 2 - The nationalist populist League party is not giving up its campaign to introduce chemical castration for rapists. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's party is still set to file an amendment to a violence against women bill envisaging chemical castration, sources at the House justice committee said Tuesday. Salvini has repeatedly called for chemical castration for rapists.
