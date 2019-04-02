Meet with Conte OK but he didn't change mind - Gurria

Rome, April 2 - OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday had gone "very well". He said it was "intense, cordial and productive". But on the government's two flagship measures, the quota 100 early retirement scheme and the citizens' wage basic income, Gurria said, the premier "has not changed his mind" despite an OECD call Monday for both to be scrapped. In its country report Monday the OECD said the two measures would make Italian finances unsustainable. Gurria added that "we both concur that the Italian economy will slow down. Because the slowdown will be global and European," the latter largely due to Germany. "For Italy GDP (growth) will be around zero. We think a bit less, the premier a bit more, but we concur on the slowdown". Gurria said the analysis in the OECD's country report "is an objective contribution" that the Italian government can "use in the upcoming talks" on the DEF economic blueprint. He said "then the government must take a political decision" based on "reality".