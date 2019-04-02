++ Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House ++

Rome, April 2 - An amendment to a bill against violence against women targeting revenge porn was approved by the House Tuesday after a row last week. The vote was unanimous - 461 ayes and no nays. The amendment was described as "united". The opposition, both on the centre left and on the centre right, said they were satisfied and so they gave up on filing sub-amendments. Last week the government pulled an amendment on revenge porn sparking an outcry by the opposition which led to the session being suspended. The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) and the centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party gave a standing ovation after the measures making revenge porn a crime was passed.