Meet with Conte OK but he didn't change mind - Gurria

Rome, April 2 - OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday had gone "very well". He said it was "intense, cordial and productive". But on the government's two flagship measures, the quota 100 early retirement scheme and the citizens' wage basic income, Gurria said, the premier "has not changed his mind" despite an OECD call Monday for both to be scrapped. In its country report Monday the OECD said the measures would make Italian finances unsustainable.