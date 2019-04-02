If we'd listened to EU we'd be in underpants - Salvini

Cagliari, April 2 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday in response to European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker's concern over an Italian economic "regression" that "if we'd listened to Europe we'd be in our underpants now". He said that "in the last few years European bureaucrats have damaged the Italian economy... "Luckily, on May 26 (at the EP elections) things will change," he said.