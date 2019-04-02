Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House panel

++ Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House ++
Rome
02 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 2 - An amendment to a bill against violence against women targeting revenge porn was approved by the House justice committee Tuesday after a row last week. The amendment was described as "united". The opposition, both on the centre left and on the centre right, said they were satisfied and so they gave up on filing sub-amendments. Last week the government pulled an amendment on revenge porn sparking an outcry by the opposition which led to the session being suspended.
