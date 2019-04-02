I'm stubborn, govt will go on - Salvini

Cagliari, April 2 - Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he was stubborn and the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government would go on. "If I give my word and make a commitment, that means much more than all the opinion polls," said the deputy premier. "There's still a lot of work to be done and the last thing the Italians need are other technocratic governments or government crises: I have a hard head and I don't give up, and I'll do everything possible to make sure this government gores on till the end to keep all its promises. "Then it will be the Italians in four years' time who will judge what has been done".