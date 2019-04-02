Quota 100 'absolutely sustainable' - INPS chief

Rome, April 2 - The government's quota 100 early retirement scheme is "absolutely sustainable", the head of pensions and social security agency INPS, Pasquale Tridico, said Tuesday contradicting an OECD report Monday. He said the measure, which enables 62-year-olds with 38 years of contributions to retire early, is a temporary exit plan that only lasts three years. Tridico said the measure is a response to a "hardening" of the pension system. "I don't think there any sustainability problems," he stressed.