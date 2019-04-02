Asking meetings not favours Boccia tells Salvini

Rome, April 2 - Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia told Interior Minister Matteo Salvini indirectly Tuesday that "we are asking for meetings, not favours" after Salvini said last week that the business lobby "attacks us and then asks for meetings". "I didn't go to ask favours for my brother, we are only asking for meetings to make proposals," said Boccia. "We have an idea on the training of the migrants present in Italy in a rationale of tutorship on the part of firms and also the idea of industrial partnerships that may help the micro-businesses of the future. I make the proposal here so I can avoid having meetings". He said Salvini knew his proposals since he had sent them to the minister on WhatsApp.