Martedì 02 Aprile 2019 | 15:27

Rome
++ Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House ++

Rome
Concerned over Italy economy regression, Juncker tells Conte

Rome
Meet with Conte OK but he didn't change mind - Gurria

Cagliari
If we'd listened to EU we'd be in underpants - Salvini

Rome
League insisting on chemical castration for rapists

Rome
Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House panel

Cagliari
Di Maio frees up 'social buffers' - unions

Cagliari
I'm stubborn, govt will go on - Salvini

Rome
Asking meetings not favours Boccia tells Salvini

Rome
Quota 100 'absolutely sustainable' - INPS chief

Rome
Monuments turn blue for autism awareness

Bari, conterà soltanto vinceresolo così la Turris sarà eliminata

Bari, conterà soltanto vincere
TarantoA ottobre
Taranto, fuori pericolo la bimba di 6 anni gettata dal balcone dal padre

BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Carovigno, assaltano gioielleria e rapinano automobilista: 2 arresti

BariEconomia
Chiude un altro negozio storico di Bari: addio al «Regno dei bimbi»

MateraI dati
Boom di turisti a Matera: negli ultimi 7 anni +216% di stranieri

FoggiaDalla polizia
Foggia, si fanno dare passaggio da anziano e lo derubano: arrestate 2 giovani rumene

LecceA Lecce
Baciò alunna in corridoio, bidello condannato a 2 anni e 4 mesi

PotenzaIn Piemonte
Da dipendenti a imprenditori: 4 lucani salvano azienda

BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Fallimento As Bari, indagati ex amministratori Matarrese

Barletta, quando la caserma diventa... verdeVia alle nuove tecnologie e all'energia solare

Barletta, quando la caserma diventa... verde
Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Ministro Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 Bari-Matera: «Il Sud ha bisogno di più opere»

Bari, rissa a colpi di bottiglie davanti la stazione: ferito georgiano

Xylella in Puglia: 370 frantoi a rischio chiusura

Rome

Objective is inclusion, experts say

Rome, April 2 - Monuments worldwide turned blue in the night between Monday and Tuesday for World Autism Awareness Day, including Rome's Palazzo Montecitorio, the seat of Italy's Lower House. The Empire State Building in New York and Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro were among landmarks shining blue lights, the color chosen by the United Nations to raise global awareness on autism for the 12th edition of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. Autism affects an estimated 600,000 families in Italy (one in 100 children). Doctors and experts have called for effective "inclusion" practices of those affected by this condition, which refers to a broad range of neurodevelopmental disorders causing impaired communication and social skills. According to the latest data, autism is on the rise, also due to more effective screening practices that enable early diagnosis and intervention. One in 56 children worldwide are diagnosed as having the disorder for a total of an estimated 60 million people. The Assisi-based Istituto Serafico, which promotes assistance and inclusion projects, has highlighted that individuals with the disorder often face economic challenges: "The elevated cost of therapies literally bring families to their knees". "It is estimated that they spend on average between 1,000 and 2,000 euros a month for their entire lives", the institute said, stressing that the national healthcare system doesn't always offer support and "very long waiting lists don't allow early intervention". The Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry (Sinpia) called for more investments on neuropsychiatric disorders. A key objective, said Maria Nicoletta Aliberti, a child neuropsychiatrist at the Group INI-Istituto Neurotraumatologico Italiano, is inclusion "not just in schools but in all contexts" in order to promote the right of those affected by the disorder to lead normal lives. Another fundamental objective is scientific research as no cure currently exists though early detection and treatment is key in helping children. And the Italian Autism Foundation (FIA) has launched a campaign to raise funds - #sfidAutismo19 - on April 1-19 while the Foundation Policlinico Tor Vergata has organized an 'Autism Friendly' day.

