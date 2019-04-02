Appendino says unfazed by explosive package

Martedì 02 Aprile 2019 | 15:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
++ Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House ++

++ Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House ++

 
Rome
Concerned over Italy economy regression, Juncker tells Conte

Concerned over Italy economy regression, Juncker tells Conte

 
Rome
Meet with Conte OK but he didn't change mind - Gurria

Meet with Conte OK but he didn't change mind - Gurria

 
Cagliari
If we'd listened to EU we'd be in underpants - Salvini

If we'd listened to EU we'd be in underpants - Salvini

 
Rome
League insisting on chemical castration for rapists

League insisting on chemical castration for rapists

 
Rome
Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House panel

Revenge porn amendment OK'd by House panel

 
Cagliari
Di Maio frees up 'social buffers' - unions

Di Maio frees up 'social buffers' - unions

 
Cagliari
I'm stubborn, govt will go on - Salvini

I'm stubborn, govt will go on - Salvini

 
Rome
Asking meetings not favours Boccia tells Salvini

Asking meetings not favours Boccia tells Salvini

 
Rome
Quota 100 'absolutely sustainable' - INPS chief

Quota 100 'absolutely sustainable' - INPS chief

 
Rome
Monuments turn blue for autism awareness

Monuments turn blue for autism awareness

 

Il Biancorosso

GLI SCENARI
Bari, conterà soltanto vinceresolo così la Turris sarà eliminata

Bari, conterà soltanto vincere
solo così la Turris sarà eliminata

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoA ottobre
Taranto, fuori pericolo la bimba di 6 anni gettata dal balcone dal padre

Taranto, fuori pericolo la bimba di 6 anni gettata dal balcone dal padre

 
BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Carovigno, assaltano gioielleria e rapinano automobilista: 2 arresti

Carovigno, assaltano gioielleria e rapinano automobilista: 2 arresti

 
BariEconomia
Chiude un altro negozio storico di Bari: addio al «Regno dei bimbi»

Chiude un altro negozio storico di Bari: addio al «Regno dei bimbi»

 
MateraI dati
Boom di turisti a Matera: negli ultimi 7 anni +216% di stranieri

Boom di turisti a Matera: negli ultimi 7 anni +216% di stranieri

 
FoggiaDalla polizia
Foggia, si fanno dare passaggio da anziano e lo derubano: arrestate 2 giovani rumene

Foggia, si fanno dare passaggio da anziano e lo derubano: arrestate 2 giovani rumene

 
LecceA Lecce
Baciò alunna in corridoio, bidello condannato a 2 anni e 4 mesi

Baciò alunna in corridoio, bidello condannato a 2 anni e 4 mesi

 
PotenzaIn Piemonte
Da dipendenti a imprenditori: 4 lucani salvano azienda

Da dipendenti a imprenditori: 4 lucani salvano azienda

 
BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

 
Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'addio alle 2 vittime

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifosi Foggia: arrestati
Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Fallimento As Bari, indagati ex amministratori Matarrese

Fallimento As Bari, indagati i Matarrese: pagavano calciatori con soldi delle tasse

Barletta, quando la caserma diventa... verdeVia alle nuove tecnologie e all'energia solare

Barletta, quando la caserma diventa... verde
Via alle nuove tecnologie e all'energia solare

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'addio alle 2 vittime

Ministro Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 Bari-Matera: «Il Sud ha bisogno di più opere»

Ministro Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 Bari-Matera: «Al Sud servono più opere» Polemica per assenza Emiliano: è a Roma

Bari, rissa a colpi di bottiglie davanti la stazione: ferito georgiano

Bari, rissa a colpi di bottiglie davanti la stazione: ferito georgiano

Xylella in Puglia: 370 frantoi a rischio chiusura

Xylella in Puglia: 370 frantoi a rischio chiusura

Turin

Appendino says unfazed by explosive package

'Will continue with greater force' says Turin mayor

Appendino says unfazed by explosive package

Turin, April 2 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino said Tuesday she was unfazed by an explosive package mailed to her Monday. "I will continue my work with even greater force," said the member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Appendino on Monday got a suspect package, which police said might have exploded, from "Scuola Diaz", the Genoa anti-globalist sleeping quarters that saw a brutal police raid at the G7 summit in 2001. Police said they suspected it was sent by anarchists. Appendino said Tuesday her administration would weigh whether to evict anarchists who have just moved into an empty city school, the Salvo D'Acquisto.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati