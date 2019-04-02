Appendino says unfazed by explosive package

Turin, April 2 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino said Tuesday she was unfazed by an explosive package mailed to her Monday. "I will continue my work with even greater force," said the member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Appendino on Monday got a suspect package, which police said might have exploded, from "Scuola Diaz", the Genoa anti-globalist sleeping quarters that saw a brutal police raid at the G7 summit in 2001. Police said they suspected it was sent by anarchists. Appendino said Tuesday her administration would weigh whether to evict anarchists who have just moved into an empty city school, the Salvo D'Acquisto.