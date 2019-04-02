Di Maio frees up 'social buffers' - unions

Cagliari, April 2 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio has freed up 'social buffers' for lay-off pay for 60,000 workers in 18 crisis-hit areas in Italy, trade unions told ANSA Tuesday. Almost 800 of the workers who will received the subsidies are in Sardinia, said the Sardinian engineering unions from the former Alcoa plant. The unions spoke to deputy cabinet chief at the industry ministry, Giorgio Sorial.