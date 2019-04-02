Visionary spirit still guiding FCA - Elkann

Turin, April 2 - A visionary spirit is still guiding Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, President John Elkann said Tuesday. Unveiling the new Heritage Hub, he said "in the first 20 years of the budding auto industry more than 100 factories were founded in Italy including 47 in Turin alone. "Today that courageous and visionary spirit, which is evident in this place and which is alive in every part of our company, continues to guide us and allows us to face with enthusiasm this new period of change".