Too many inmates awaiting trial in Italy - CoE

Rome, April 2 - The Council of Europe said Tuesday there are too many people awaiting trial in Italian prisons. Some 34.5% of jail detainees are awaiting a first-instance trial or definitive sentence, against a European average of 22.4%, a report said. Italians jails are also among the most overcrowded on the continent and Italy has one of the highest percentage of inmates serving time for drugs. The Space report was a snapshot of jails in the CoE member States as of January 31, 2018.