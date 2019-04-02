Martedì 02 Aprile 2019 | 13:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Monuments turn blue for autism awareness

Monuments turn blue for autism awareness

 
Cagliari
Di Maio frees up 'social buffers' - unions

Di Maio frees up 'social buffers' - unions

 
Turin
Appendino says unfazed by explosive package

Appendino says unfazed by explosive package

 
Turin
Visionary spirit still guiding FCA - Elkann

Visionary spirit still guiding FCA - Elkann

 
Turin
Appendino says unfazed by explosive package

Appendino says unfazed by explosive package

 
Rome
Art city tourist boom continues

Art city tourist boom continues

 
Vatican City
React to xenophobic ideas says pope

React to xenophobic ideas says pope

 
Rome
Italy in recession, govt like ostrich - Tajani

Italy in recession, govt like ostrich - Tajani

 
Rome
Too many inmates awaiting trial in Italy - CoE

Too many inmates awaiting trial in Italy - CoE

 
Rome
F1: Mick Schumacher in first Ferrari test drive

F1: Mick Schumacher in first Ferrari test drive

 
Rome

++ F1: Mick Schumacher in first Ferrari test drive ++

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
La pericolosa tendenza al "rosso"Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

La pericolosa tendenza al "rosso"
Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Carovigno, assaltano gioielleria e rapinano automobilista: 2 arresti

Carovigno, assaltano gioielleria e rapinano automobilista: 2 arresti

 
BariEconomia
Chiude un altro negozio storico di Bari: addio al «Regno dei bimbi»

Chiude un altro negozio storico di Bari: addio al «Regno dei bimbi»

 
MateraI dati
Boom di turisti a Matera: negli ultimi 7 anni +216% di stranieri

Boom di turisti a Matera: negli ultimi 7 anni +216% di stranieri

 
FoggiaDalla polizia
Foggia, si fanno dare passaggio da anziano e lo derubano: arrestate 2 giovani rumene

Foggia, si fanno dare passaggio da anziano e lo derubano: arrestate 2 giovani rumene

 
TarantoProvvedimento della GdF
Taranto, sequestrati 2mln di euro di beni a pregiudicato

Taranto, sequestrati 2mln di euro di beni a pregiudicato

 
LecceA Lecce
Baciò alunna in corridoio, bidello condannato a 2 anni e 4 mesi

Baciò alunna in corridoio, bidello condannato a 2 anni e 4 mesi

 
PotenzaIn Piemonte
Da dipendenti a imprenditori: 4 lucani salvano azienda

Da dipendenti a imprenditori: 4 lucani salvano azienda

 
BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

 
Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'addio alle 2 vittime

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifosi Foggia: arrestati
Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Fallimento As Bari, indagati ex amministratori Matarrese

Fallimento As Bari, indagati i Matarrese: pagavano calciatori con soldi delle tasse

Barletta, quando la caserma diventa... verdeVia alle nuove tecnologie e all'energia solare

Barletta, quando la caserma diventa... verde
Via alle nuove tecnologie e all'energia solare

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'addio alle 2 vittime

Bari, rissa a colpi di bottiglie davanti la stazione: ferito georgiano

Bari, rissa a colpi di bottiglie davanti la stazione: ferito georgiano

Ministro Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 Bari-Matera: «Il Sud ha bisogno di più opere»

Ministro Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 Bari-Matera: «Il Sud ha bisogno di più opere»

Mafia nel Foggiano, Don Ciotti: «si combatte con cultura, scuola e lavoro»

Mafia nel Foggiano, Don Ciotti: «si combatte con cultura, scuola e lavoro»

Rome

Too many inmates awaiting trial in Italy - CoE

Overcrowding among worst in Europe too says report

Too many inmates awaiting trial in Italy - CoE

Rome, April 2 - The Council of Europe said Tuesday there are too many people awaiting trial in Italian prisons. Some 34.5% of jail detainees are awaiting a first-instance trial or definitive sentence, against a European average of 22.4%, a report said. Italians jails are also among the most overcrowded on the continent and Italy has one of the highest percentage of inmates serving time for drugs. The Space report was a snapshot of jails in the CoE member States as of January 31, 2018.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati