Art city tourist boom continues

Rome, April 2 - An art city tourist boom continued last year, a new report said Tuesday. Arrivals totalled 44.4 million, 600,000 more than 2017, the report said, while presences were up from 110 million to 113.4 million. This represented more than a quarter, 26.3%, of the total of presences in Italy, 430 million in 2018, with foreign visitors making up 60% of the total. Rome came top again with 15.2 million arrivals and 36.6 million overnight stays, while Matera was 176% up in terms of presences over the last seven years thanks above all to foreign demand, up 216%. photo: Matera