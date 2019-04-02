React to xenophobic ideas says pope

Monuments turn blue for autism awareness
Vatican City
02 Aprile 2019
Vatican City, April 2 - People must react to xenophobic ideas and anti-migrant "closures", Pope Francis says in the third chapter of his post-synodal exhortation Christus Vivit (Christ Lives). Francis also thanks the victims of clerical sex abuse for coming forward and reporting the crimes committed against them. He also said there should be no "taboos" on sexuality, since it was a gift from God.
