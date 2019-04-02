Italy in recession, govt like ostrich - Tajani

Rome, April 2 - Italy is in recession and the government is sticking its head in the sand like an ostrich instead of taking effective measures to stoke growth, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday. "Italy is in recession. The government is pretending nothing is happening and like ostriches is putting its head in the sand," said the Forza Italia No.2 on his arrival for a Confindustria forum in Rome. "There's a lot to be done and it seems to me that the government is not doing anything".