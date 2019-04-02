14 arrested for vote buying near Naples

Monuments turn blue for autism awareness
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Naples
02 Aprile 2019
Naples, April 2 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 14 people on suspicion of vote buying at Torre del Greco near Naples. The gang allegedly offered jobs and food in exchange for votes in last year's administrative elections. Votes were also allegedly bought for 20 euros, police said. Among those arrested were two city councillors, one of whom was placed under house arrest and the other barred from living in Campania.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su