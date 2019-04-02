Concerned over Italy economy regression-Juncker-Conte

Rome, April 2 - Europe is concerned over Italy's economic "regression", European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Premier Giuseppe Conte in Rome Tuesday. Rome must make "further efforts" to stoke growth, the EC chief told the Italian premier. In other remarks, Juncker recognised Italy was coping with a heavy migrant burden and said the EU should show greater solidarity. Conte reacted by saying "the economic slowdown was forecast" and that the framework of the DEF economic blueprint "will not change." He said he was counting on approving by the end of the week a growth decree "with measures able to give impetus to growth both effective and potential". On migrants, he said coordination of coast guards was no use unless burden sharing changed.