2 men arrested for charred body

Milan, April 1 - Two Colombian men have been arrested over a dismembered and charred body found in Milan on Saturday night, sources said Monday. The decapitated body, chopped up and then set on fire, was found in via Cascina dei Preti, in the Bovisasca district. One of the men was stopped Monday afternoon while trying to return to South America from Malpensa Airport, police said. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was killed after a row during a party in the area "for petty reasons over past niggles and run-ins that have still to be clarified", police said. "There was a party in that apartment and I heard some people quarrelling," said a witness, according to police. "Then I saw someone cleaning the street", which was believed to have been covered in blood. The body was cut up with an axe and then carried to the place where it was burned in a trolley, police said. Blood was found on the axe and the trolley, prosecutor Paolo Storari said. One of the Colombians has been charged with murder and the other with hiding and desecrating a body.