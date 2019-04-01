Lunedì 01 Aprile 2019 | 20:16

Teens attack bus driver with pepper spray

Vicenza
Man, 25, stabs immigrant, 39

Rome
Min manager arrested after stealing 1 mn for slot machines

Turin
FCA Italy sales down 19.3% in March

Rome
Trenta wishes female newlywed couple well

Milan
2 men arrested for charred body

Milan
2 men arrested for charred body

Rome
Libya extradites Italian arms trafficker

Rome
Ferrero snaps up Kellogg's snacks and biscuits

Rome
2 hurt by gunshots outside Rome bar

Rome
No to opposing protests on family issues - Bassetti

La pericolosa tendenza al "rosso"Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

La pericolosa tendenza al "rosso"
Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

 

BariLutto cittadino
Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

PotenzaLa sentenza
Potenza, arrestata ex dirigente Agenzia delle Entrate: condannata a un anno

TarantoUniversità
Laurea Medicina in inglese a Taranto, siglata convenzione: fondi per oltre un milione

FoggiaLe dichiarazioni
Mafia nel Foggiano, Don Ciotti: «si combatte con cultura, scuola e lavoro»

BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

MateraNel Materano
Policoro, rapina un Compro Oro con complice che si finge cliente: 2 arresti

BrindisiI controlli
Brindisi, a spasso con manganello di 42 cm: bloccato dai carabinieri

LecceTurismo
Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Potenza, trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta l’ipotesi dell’agguato

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

Bari, il nuovo terminal crociere sarà aperto anche alla città

La Puglia entra nella rete europea "Città e regioni per ciclisti"

Barletta, quando la caserma diventa... verdeVia alle nuove tecnologie e all'energia solare

Barletta, quando la caserma diventa... verde
Bari, rissa a colpi di bottiglie davanti la stazione: ferito georgiano

Rome

Trenta wishes female newlywed couple well

Navy ship commander, NCO get hitched in La Spezia

Rome, April 1 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta on Monday sent her best wishes to a lesbian couple, a navy officer and an NCO, who got married in La Spezia on Sunday. "I wanted to send my best wishes to Lorella and Rosy - I have learned that your friends call you that - our two sailors who celebrated their union on March 31," she said. Lorella commands a ship and Rosy is a warrant officer.

