Trenta wishes female newlywed couple well

Rome, April 1 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta on Monday sent her best wishes to a lesbian couple, a navy officer and an NCO, who got married in La Spezia on Sunday. "I wanted to send my best wishes to Lorella and Rosy - I have learned that your friends call you that - our two sailors who celebrated their union on March 31," she said. Lorella commands a ship and Rosy is a warrant officer.