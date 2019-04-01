Libya extradites Italian arms trafficker

2 men arrested for charred body
01 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 1 - Libya on Monday extradited to Italy an Italian arms trafficker, Franco Giorgi, who had been on the run since 2016, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said. Giorgi was wanted for being the go-between for huge arms deals from Italy to Libya, he said. Bonafede said it was a "good sign for the upcoming negotiations with Libya and another success in judicial cooperation".
