2 men arrested for charred body
Milan
01 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 1 - Two Colombian men have been arrested over a dismembered and charred body found in Milan on Saturday night, sources said Monday. The decapitated body, chopped up and then set on fire, was found in via Cascina dei Preti, in the Bovisasca district. One of the man was stopped Monday afternoon while trying to return to South America from Malpensa Airport, police said.
