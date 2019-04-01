Ferrero snaps up Kellogg's snacks and biscuits

Rome, April 1 - Italian candy maker Ferrero on Monday snapped up two of US multinational Kellogg's snacks and biscuits units. Kellogg announced its intention of selling Ferrero two of its snacks and biscuits brands, Keebler and Famous Amos, less well known abroad than its iconic cornflakes. Among other things, they make traditional chocolate cookies. The operation is worth about $1.3 billion. Ferrero beat out a rival bid from US Hostess Brands.