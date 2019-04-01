No to opposing protests on family issues - Bassetti

Rome, April 1 - Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) chief Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti on Monday called for an end to opposing protests on family issues such as those seen at the ultraconservative World Families Congress in Verona at the weekend. "The family", he said, "is the most sensitive thermometer of social changes: without betraying principles, since the family is not a menu from which you can choose what you want, let's try to craft thinking on the family for this period of time. "Those who are sincerely willing to take this step, the condition for a better society, will always find us at their side". Bassetti also called for a halt in the decline of Italy's birth rate and to safeguard working mothers. He also said it was time to reduce the number of Italian dioceses.