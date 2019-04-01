Lunedì 01 Aprile 2019 | 18:31

Milan
2 men arrested for charred body

Rome
Libya extradites Italian arms trafficker

Rome
Ferrero snaps up Kellogg's snacks and biscuits

Rome
2 hurt by gunshots outside Rome bar

Rome
No to opposing protests on family issues - Bassetti

Rome
Quota 100 brings jobs and real growth - Salvini on OECD

Milan
Giulia Ligresti cleared on appeal in Fonsai case

Rome
2 hurt by gunshots outside Rome bar

Rome
Rome is gridlocked say business associations

Rome
Rain to hit Italy Wednesday

Rome
Teen gang that beat up immigrants on buses caught

La pericolosa tendenza al "rosso"Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

 

HomeStalking
Acquaviva, perseguitò dottoressa in guardia medica: condannato

TarantoUniversità
Laurea Medicina in inglese a Taranto, siglata convenzione: fondi per oltre un milione

FoggiaLe dichiarazioni
Mafia nel Foggiano, Don Ciotti: «si combatte con cultura, scuola e lavoro»

BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

MateraNel Materano
Policoro, rapina un Compro Oro con complice che si finge cliente: 2 arresti

BrindisiI controlli
Brindisi, a spasso con manganello di 42 cm: bloccato dai carabinieri

LecceTurismo
Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

PotenzaI dati
Basilicata, un lucano su 4 va a curarsi altrove

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Potenza, trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta l’ipotesi dell’agguato

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

Bari, il nuovo terminal crociere sarà aperto anche alla città

La Puglia entra nella rete europea "Città e regioni per ciclisti"

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Bari, volevano entrare allo stadio senza ticket: arrestati 2 fratelli

Rome

No to opposing protests on family issues - Bassetti

Let's help each other find thinking for this period

Rome, April 1 - Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) chief Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti on Monday called for an end to opposing protests on family issues such as those seen at the ultraconservative World Families Congress in Verona at the weekend. "The family", he said, "is the most sensitive thermometer of social changes: without betraying principles, since the family is not a menu from which you can choose what you want, let's try to craft thinking on the family for this period of time. "Those who are sincerely willing to take this step, the condition for a better society, will always find us at their side". Bassetti also called for a halt in the decline of Italy's birth rate and to safeguard working mothers. He also said it was time to reduce the number of Italian dioceses.

