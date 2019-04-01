Quota 100 brings jobs and real growth - Salvini on OECD

Rome, April 1 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said on the OCED's call for the quota 100 early retirement scheme to be scrapped Monday that "quota 100 will give a secure job to more than 100,000 young Italians and I'm proud of it". The League leader said "that means building the future, this will be real economic and social growth". The OECD on Monday called for the repeal of the government's 'quota 100' early retirement reform saying it created more debt and inequality. "The reduction in the retirement age - to 62 years with at least 38 years of contributions - will lower growth in the medium run by reducing work among older people and, if not actuarially fair, will worsen intergenerational inequality and raise the public debt," it said. OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said Monday that a U-turn on the government's 'quota 100' pension reform "would make it possible to free up 40 billion euros" from now until 2025.