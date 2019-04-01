Giulia Ligresti cleared on appeal in Fonsai case

Milan, April 1 - Giulia Ligresti was cleared on appeal in the Fonsai graft case on Monday. The daughter of late financier Salvatore had plea-bargained a two year, eight month term at the first-instance trial. She had been charged with bid rigging and false accounting linked to the insurance company. "Finally after more than six years we have arrived at the truth," she said. "It was extremely hard but I never stopped fighting and having faith in justice, despite the violence of being put in prison, with all that means, as an innocent woman". Ligresti was arrested and taken to prison on October 19 after the first-instance sentence. A detention review court rejected an appeal to serve out the remainder of her sentence doing socially useful work. Therefore, the order to jail her was triggered. The woman had proposed working a few hours a day as an interior designer or PR specialist. She was taken to Milan's San Vittore Prison. Financier Salvatore Ligresti died on May 16 last year aged 86. Founder of the Fonsai property and insurance group, Ligresti was one of the protagonists of the Milanese financial world during the postwar boom. He had been in various criminal probes since the end of the 1980s. Born in Paterno' near Catania, he enjoyed the salad days of late Socialist leader Bettino Craxi's 'Milan to drink' years and the patronage of financiers like Mediobanca's Enrico Cuccia, a fellow Sicilian. Fonsai ended up after various probes in the hands of another insurer, Unipol, and Ligresti and his children Jonella, Giulia and Paolo were embroiled in judicial cases, some of which have not ended.