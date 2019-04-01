Lunedì 01 Aprile 2019 | 18:31

Milan
2 men arrested for charred body

Rome
Libya extradites Italian arms trafficker

Rome
Ferrero snaps up Kellogg's snacks and biscuits

Rome
2 hurt by gunshots outside Rome bar

Rome
No to opposing protests on family issues - Bassetti

Rome
Quota 100 brings jobs and real growth - Salvini on OECD

Milan
Giulia Ligresti cleared on appeal in Fonsai case

Rome
2 hurt by gunshots outside Rome bar

Rome
Rome is gridlocked say business associations

Rome
Rain to hit Italy Wednesday

Rome
Teen gang that beat up immigrants on buses caught

La pericolosa tendenza al "rosso"Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

 

HomeStalking
Acquaviva, perseguitò dottoressa in guardia medica: condannato

TarantoUniversità
Laurea Medicina in inglese a Taranto, siglata convenzione: fondi per oltre un milione

FoggiaLe dichiarazioni
Mafia nel Foggiano, Don Ciotti: «si combatte con cultura, scuola e lavoro»

BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

MateraNel Materano
Policoro, rapina un Compro Oro con complice che si finge cliente: 2 arresti

BrindisiI controlli
Brindisi, a spasso con manganello di 42 cm: bloccato dai carabinieri

LecceTurismo
Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

PotenzaI dati
Basilicata, un lucano su 4 va a curarsi altrove

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Potenza, trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta l’ipotesi dell’agguato

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

Bari, il nuovo terminal crociere sarà aperto anche alla città

La Puglia entra nella rete europea "Città e regioni per ciclisti"

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Bari, volevano entrare allo stadio senza ticket: arrestati 2 fratelli

Milan

In Milan

Giulia Ligresti cleared on appeal in Fonsai case

Milan, April 1 - Giulia Ligresti was cleared on appeal in the Fonsai graft case on Monday. The daughter of late financier Salvatore had plea-bargained a two year, eight month term at the first-instance trial. She had been charged with bid rigging and false accounting linked to the insurance company. "Finally after more than six years we have arrived at the truth," she said. "It was extremely hard but I never stopped fighting and having faith in justice, despite the violence of being put in prison, with all that means, as an innocent woman". Ligresti was arrested and taken to prison on October 19 after the first-instance sentence. A detention review court rejected an appeal to serve out the remainder of her sentence doing socially useful work. Therefore, the order to jail her was triggered. The woman had proposed working a few hours a day as an interior designer or PR specialist. She was taken to Milan's San Vittore Prison. Financier Salvatore Ligresti died on May 16 last year aged 86. Founder of the Fonsai property and insurance group, Ligresti was one of the protagonists of the Milanese financial world during the postwar boom. He had been in various criminal probes since the end of the 1980s. Born in Paterno' near Catania, he enjoyed the salad days of late Socialist leader Bettino Craxi's 'Milan to drink' years and the patronage of financiers like Mediobanca's Enrico Cuccia, a fellow Sicilian. Fonsai ended up after various probes in the hands of another insurer, Unipol, and Ligresti and his children Jonella, Giulia and Paolo were embroiled in judicial cases, some of which have not ended.

