Rome is gridlocked say business associations

Rome, April 1 - Seven top business associations sounded the alarm about the state of Rome on Monday, saying the "city is gridlocked", and called for the political class to take action. Acer, Coldiretti, Confcommercio, Cna, Confesercenti, Federlazio and Unindustria said that they met on Monday to say "no to immobilism". "We are at the point of no return," the associations said. "There is an urgent need for decisions and concrete action cannot be postponed any longer". The associations highlighted the city's trash and transport woes, including the temporary closure of three central metro stations.