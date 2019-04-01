Elderly beaten in home, 2 arrests

Rome, April 1 - A group of elderly inmates of an old people's home in Calabria were beaten on a regular basis, even when they were asleep, police said Monday. Police arrested two people in the case. A total of 16 people are under investigation, police said. "They were subjected to all kinds of physical and psychological abuse", police said. The home was the San Franacesco Hospital at Settingiano near Reggio Calabria.