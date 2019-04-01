Man kills ex-wife, turns self in

Enna, April 1 - A 40-year-old man on Monday killed his ex-wife at Catenanuova near Enna in Sicily. The man shot her with a single pistol shot and then turned himself in to police. The alleged murderer is named Filippo Marraro, owner of a car wash; the victim was Loredana Calì. The man told police he lured her into a trap. The couple had separated a short while ago. Her body was found in the countryside near Enna.