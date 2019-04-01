Soccer: Ronaldo return for Ajax 'tough' - Allegri

Turin, April 1 - It is going to be "tough" for Cristiano Ronaldo to recover from injury in time for Juventus's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Ajax on April 10, coach Massimiliano Allegri said Monday. The Portuguese superstar is still struggling with a thigh injury picked up while away with Portugal ahead of his side's crunch European tie. Ronaldo sustained a thigh injury just half an hour into Portugal's 1-1 draw with Serbia during the international break but initially looked as though he would recover in time to face the Eredivisie outfit. Allegri said after Sunday's 1-0 win over Empoli that "Ronaldo is working well every day, we hope to have him with Ajax, it's tough, but we're hopeful". AS for Paulo Dybala, "we'll assess things today" on his calf injury for a Serie A game at Cagliari, while Mario Mandzukic is also doubtful with a fever.