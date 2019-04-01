OECD sees Italy's GDP falling 0.2% this year

Lunedì 01 Aprile 2019 | 16:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rome is gridlocked say business associations

Rome is gridlocked say business associations

 
Rome
Rain to hit Italy Wednesday

Rain to hit Italy Wednesday

 
Rome
Teen gang that beat up immigrants on buses caught

Teen gang that beat up immigrants on buses caught

 
Rome
Elderly beaten in home, 2 arrests

Elderly beaten in home, 2 arrests

 
Enna
Man kills ex-wife, turns self in

Man kills ex-wife, turns self in

 
Milan
Giulia Ligresti cleared on appeal in Fonsai case

Giulia Ligresti cleared on appeal in Fonsai case

 
Turin
Soccer: Ronaldo return for Ajax 'tough' - Allegri

Soccer: Ronaldo return for Ajax 'tough' - Allegri

 
Cuneo
Juve ultra's body exhumed for autopsy

Juve ultra's body exhumed for autopsy

 
Rome
OECD sees Italy's GDP falling, says repeal pension reform

OECD sees Italy's GDP falling, says repeal pension reform

 
Enna
Man kills ex-wife, turns self in

Man kills ex-wife, turns self in

 
Rome
Pillon bill can't be shelved - League

Pillon bill can't be shelved - League

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
La pericolosa tendenza al "rosso"Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

La pericolosa tendenza al "rosso"
Nervosismo o semplici ingenuità?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoUniversità
Laurea Medicina in inglese a Taranto, siglata convenzione: fondi per oltre un milione

Laurea Medicina in inglese a Taranto, siglata convenzione: fondi per oltre un milione

 
BariL'operazione della Gdf
Giovinazzo, in casa armi droga e una bomba rudimentale: arrestato

Giovinazzo, in casa armi, droga e una bomba rudimentale: arrestato

 
FoggiaLe dichiarazioni
Mafia nel Foggiano, Don Ciotti: «si combatte con cultura, scuola e lavoro»

Mafia nel Foggiano, Don Ciotti: «si combatte con cultura, scuola e lavoro»

 
BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

Bisceglie, danno alle fiamme l'auto di un assessore: ipotizzato il dolo

 
MateraNel Materano
Policoro, rapina un Compro Oro con complice che si finge cliente: 2 arresti

Policoro, rapina un Compro Oro con complice che si finge cliente: 2 arresti

 
BrindisiI controlli
Brindisi, a spasso con manganello di 42 cm: bloccato dai carabinieri

Brindisi, a spasso con manganello di 42 cm: bloccato dai carabinieri

 
LecceTurismo
Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

 
PotenzaI dati
Basilicata, un lucano su 4 va a curarsi altrove

Basilicata, un lucano su 4 va a curarsi altrove

 
Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifosi Foggia: arrestati
Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Potenza, trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta l’ipotesi dell’agguato

Trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta ipotesi dell’agguato

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Olimpiadi robotica, il premio Terra e una scuola di Brindisi

Olimpiadi robotica, il premio Terra e una scuola di Brindisi

Bari, Antonio Prezioso nuovo presidente del Cus

Bari, Antonio Prezioso nuovo presidente del Cus

Bari, il nuovo terminal crociere sarà aperto anche alla città

Bari, il nuovo terminal crociere sarà aperto alla città: il mare si lega all'aeroporto

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

La Puglia entra nella rete europea "Città e regioni per ciclisti"

La Puglia entra nella rete europea "Città e regioni per ciclisti"

Rome

OECD sees Italy's GDP falling 0.2% this year

Organization sees deficit rising to 2.5%

OECD sees Italy's GDP falling 0.2% this year

Rome, April 1 - The OECD said in its latest Economic Survey of Italy on Monday that, after a "modest" recovery, the Italian economy is weakening. "GDP is projected to contract by 0.2% in 2019 and expand by 0.5% in 2020," the report said. "Expansionary fiscal policy and low growth will push the general government budget deficit to 2.5% of GDP in 2019 from 2.1% in 2018. "The 2019 budget rightly aims to help the poor but its growth benefits are likely to be modest, especially in the medium term". The public debt as a share of GDP remains high, at 134%, and is a source of risks, the OECD said. The government had forecast growth of 1% this year and was aiming to keep the deficit-GDP-ratio within 2.04%. But several national and international bodies have revised down their growth forecasts after Italy slipped into recession in the second half of 2018. On Sunday Economic Minister Giovanni Tria said that "the most productive part of the Italian economy, manufacturing for exports, is stationary".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati