Juve ultra's body exhumed for autopsy

Cuneo, April 1 - The body of a Juventus ultra whose July 2016 death after being questioned on 'Ndrangheta Calabrian mafia ties was ruled a suicide was exhumed for a new autopsy at the request of his widow on Monday. Raffaello Bucci died after falling from the viaduct at Fossano near Cuneo. The autopsy is now being performed at the request of his widow Gabriella, who has always suspected foul play. Bucci, 41, was a Juve ultra head. Recent probes into ticket touting and ticketing have revealed links between Juve ultras and 'Ndrangheta.